Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health
CLEVELAND (AP)
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.
Lue said Monday in statement that tests have offered no conclusion about what the issue is, but he feels he needs to step away “and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation” from which to coach the rest of the season.
Lue spent the second half of Cleveland’s victory in Chicago on Saturday in the locker room because of an illness, the second time this season he left a game because he wasn’t feeling well. The former NBA guard also sat one out against Chicago at home in December.
He says he will use a “prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season.”
Charlotte coach Steve Clifford also left his team to address his health this season.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 30, 2016 12:05 a.m.
- February 4, 2018 3:05 p.m.
Source: Struggling Cavs have no plans to fire Tyronn Lue
- December 4, 2017 10:57 a.m.
Derrick Rose returns to Cavaliers after leaving team
- April 1, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Cavaliers bust out of slump with easy win
- May 30, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Cool Hand Lue keeps Cavs calm
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.