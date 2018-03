Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BETTIS, MITCHELL, 04/04/1957, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., THEFT WITHOUT CONSENT

BROWN, DOMINIQUE KEAONTAE MANOLIA, 03/21/1993, CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT., PROBATION VIOLATION

DOMHOFF, GARY RAYMOND,11/01/1972, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, THEFT

LEBRON, CLAXTON MAURICE, 03/30/1991,YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPONS

OLDS, TONY T, 07/13/1981, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPONS

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANCHONDO, JUAN, 06/28/1987, 03/16/2018

DANDRIDGE, PHILLIS A, 09/06/1958, 03/16/2018

DUNDICS, NICHOLAS CHARLES,07/10/1987, 03/16/2018

HARMOUCHE, BRITTANY A, 08/09/1985, 01/11/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JOHNSON, THOMAS MARS, 05/04/1969, 03/09/2018