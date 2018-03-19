Judge OKs $1.45M water fund lawsuit settlement

YOUNGSTOWN — Visiting Judge David L. Fuhry today approved the settlement of a lawsuit that questioned the legality of Youngstown using water and wastewater funds for economic development projects.

The settlement calls for the city to issue $1.45 million in credits to its water customers. That's about $28 divided among the city's 52,000 water accounts.

It also requires the city to develop a written policy for providing water and wastewater grants.

A tentative settlement was reached in December 2017. It was finalized by the judge today.