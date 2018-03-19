BREAKING: Youngstown officer faces OVI, gun charge

Judge OKs $1.45M water fund lawsuit settlement

March 19, 2018 at 10:44a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Visiting Judge David L. Fuhry today approved the settlement of a lawsuit that questioned the legality of Youngstown using water and wastewater funds for economic development projects.

The settlement calls for the city to issue $1.45 million in credits to its water customers. That's about $28 divided among the city's 52,000 water accounts.

It also requires the city to develop a written policy for providing water and wastewater grants.

A tentative settlement was reached in December 2017. It was finalized by the judge today.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900