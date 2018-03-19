Judge OKs $1.45M water fund lawsuit settlement
YOUNGSTOWN — Visiting Judge David L. Fuhry today approved the settlement of a lawsuit that questioned the legality of Youngstown using water and wastewater funds for economic development projects.
The settlement calls for the city to issue $1.45 million in credits to its water customers. That's about $28 divided among the city's 52,000 water accounts.
It also requires the city to develop a written policy for providing water and wastewater grants.
A tentative settlement was reached in December 2017. It was finalized by the judge today.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 4, 2017 12:14 p.m.
City may redistribute $1.45M to settle water lawsuit
- December 7, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Youngstown council didn’t have enough members at meeting to pass legislation
- August 13, 2016 12:05 a.m.
- December 5, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Youngstown council to consider $1.45 million settlement of water lawsuit
- February 15, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Youngstown council members question sewer, water fund use for economic development
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.