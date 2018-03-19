Homeowners' alert
LISBON
Columbiana County Auditor Nancy Milliken reminds property owners of their obligation to report new buildings and improvements.
Homeowners who make improvements valued at $2,000 or more must report them to the county auditor’s office.
Failure to report new construction can carry a 50 percent penalty for each year of neglect up to five years.
Property owners can contact the real-estate department at 330-424-9515, ext. 1008.
