Homeowners' alert

March 19, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

LISBON

Columbiana County Auditor Nancy Milliken reminds property owners of their obligation to report new buildings and improvements.

Homeowners who make improvements valued at $2,000 or more must report them to the county auditor’s office.

Failure to report new construction can carry a 50 percent penalty for each year of neglect up to five years.

Property owners can contact the real-estate department at 330-424-9515, ext. 1008.

