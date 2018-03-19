Free cones at DQ

BOARDMAN

Dairy Queen locations throughout the Mahoning Valley are offering customers a free small cone in celebration of the first day of spring, Tuesday, in an effort to raise awareness and funds for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

When guests order their free cone, they’ll be invited by DQ staff to make a donation to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley,” said JoAnn Stock, senior director of development, Akron Children’s Hospital.

Locally, Free Cone Day promotions will take place at participating Dairy Queens in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana counties in Ohio and Mercer County, Pa., with all proceeds benefiting Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

In 2017, local DQ locations raised more than $39,000 through their year-round fund raising for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.