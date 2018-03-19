Free cones at DQ
BOARDMAN
Dairy Queen locations throughout the Mahoning Valley are offering customers a free small cone in celebration of the first day of spring, Tuesday, in an effort to raise awareness and funds for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
When guests order their free cone, they’ll be invited by DQ staff to make a donation to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley,” said JoAnn Stock, senior director of development, Akron Children’s Hospital.
Locally, Free Cone Day promotions will take place at participating Dairy Queens in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana counties in Ohio and Mercer County, Pa., with all proceeds benefiting Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
In 2017, local DQ locations raised more than $39,000 through their year-round fund raising for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 19, 2018 midnight
Dairy Queen locations to host free cone day
- March 19, 2017 midnight
Celebrate spring with free DQ ice cream cone
- March 17, 2018 midnight
Dairy Queens to help raise funds
- March 16, 2018 1:28 p.m.
Dairy Queen locations to host free cone day
- March 18, 2017 4:02 p.m.
Celebrate spring with free DQ ice cream cones on Monday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.