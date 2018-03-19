Four from Valley face federal gun charges

CLEVELAND — Four in the Mahoning Valley face indictments for firearms charges, many of whom also face drug charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

They are: Daylen Harris, 39, of Youngstown; Marvin Howell Jr., 39, of Boardman; Antonio Dukes, 30, of Warren; and Donald Sims, 36, of Warren.

Harris faces charges of trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of firearms.

He repeatedly sold crack cocaine in May and June 2017, according to the indictment. Officers confiscated three rifles and two pistols, which Harris was prohibited from owning because of a conviction for possession of cocaine.

Howell faces charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Officers found Howell with marijuana on Nov. 16, according to the indictment, at which time they also found him in possession of three handguns. Howell cannot own firearms due to a previous trafficking conviction.

Dukes and Sims both face charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Dukes had a 9mm pistol despite previous convictions of possession of heroin and assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the indictment.

Sims also had a pistol despite a previous conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the indictment.

Larry McLaughlin, commander of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force, said the cases resulted from a great collaboration between local and federal agencies.