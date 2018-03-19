Former Hubbard Attorney sentenced to federal prison

CLEVELAND

Former Hubbard Atty. Richard LaCivita will spend 36 months in federal prison on charges of bank fraud and making a false statement on a loan.

Judge Dan Polster imposed the sentence today in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.

He also ordered LaCivita to pay $663,500 in restitution.

LaCivita, who resides in Canfield, used funds deposited into a trust account to invest in art, for his own personal use and for operational expenses of his company Associated Land Title Agency, according to court documents.

He also wrote checks to himself or his company to conceal the misuse of the funds, the documents said.

Between July 2010 and December 2013, LaCivita and his companies collected fees and title insurance premiums for policies that were not issued.

LaCivita forfeited his law license in 2012 with disciplinary action pending against him.