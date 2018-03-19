UPDATE | Eastgate council meets for annual update

YOUNGSTOWN — The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments and members from around the region met this morning at Stambaugh Auditorium for an annual update on the council’s various projects.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13, and gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Joe Schiavoni addressed the organization with legislative updates from the statehouse and the Capitol.

Ryan’s report covered a range of topics, including his desire — and struggle — to find bipartisan support in the current political climate.

“Local government is a purpose driven enterprise. Politics today divides us, but purpose can unite us, and we need to find a national purpose again,” Ryan said.