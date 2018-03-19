Conservation event

FREDONIA, PA.

Join the Mercer County Conservation District in cooperation with Penn State Extension, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and PA No-Till Alliance for a workshop that showcases an introduction to cover crops and their benefits.

The event also will feature a farmers’ panel and local vendors. Certified Crop Adviser CEUs are available through attending this event. The workshop will take place at Pilgram Farms, 190 Eich Road, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 11.

Registration fee is $10. Lunch is included. Registration deadline is April 4. To register or for questions about this program, call 724-662-2242 or email at jrichael@mcc.co.mercer.pa.us.