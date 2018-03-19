Congressman Ryan tours GM Lordstown

LORDSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13th, of Howland toured the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant today.

"This car that's being produced In Lordstown is getting all kinds of national recognition," Ryan said. "It was amazing to be there and hear about it. Everybody in our community should be very proud."

Today, Ryan also expressed support for the HomeGoods distribution center that the company wants to build in Lordstown down the street from GM Lordstown.

"We are sending a letter to the CEO of the company letting him know that there is a lot of support for him coming here," Ryan said.