Cincinnati to act on $393K buyout deal

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

The Cincinnati City Council is expected to vote today whether to approve a buyout deal for its embattled city manager after the mayor asked him to quit.

The offer made to City Manager Harry Black totals $393,000, the equivalent of 18 months’ pay.

Black said in a statement Saturday night that he hoped the council would approve the deal and bring a “painful week of tumult and chaos” to an end.

Mayor John Cranley in a statement Saturday said it was a “pleasure to work collaboratively” with Black, Cincinnati’s city manager since 2014.

Black had complained that “rogue elements” in the police department had tried to undermine him and the police chief. Black worked to have an assistant police chief retire early with around $400,000 in pay and benefits.