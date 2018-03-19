Cincinnati to act on $393K buyout deal
Associated Press
CINCINNATI
The Cincinnati City Council is expected to vote today whether to approve a buyout deal for its embattled city manager after the mayor asked him to quit.
The offer made to City Manager Harry Black totals $393,000, the equivalent of 18 months’ pay.
Black said in a statement Saturday night that he hoped the council would approve the deal and bring a “painful week of tumult and chaos” to an end.
Mayor John Cranley in a statement Saturday said it was a “pleasure to work collaboratively” with Black, Cincinnati’s city manager since 2014.
Black had complained that “rogue elements” in the police department had tried to undermine him and the police chief. Black worked to have an assistant police chief retire early with around $400,000 in pay and benefits.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 21, 2016 midnight
Money issues put Campbell’s plan to hire city janitor on hold
- February 16, 2017 midnight
Campbell Law Director clears overtime pay, despite mayor’s claim
- October 30, 2016 midnight
When it rains, it pours in fiscally leaky city of Niles
- August 6, 2016 midnight
- December 17, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Niles recovery plan: City will get out of red ink
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.