Chaney class learns about the Holocaust
YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown City Schools student teacher brought an interactive experience in Holocaust education into the classroom at Chaney High School.
Samantha Mickey, a Youngstown State University senior and student teacher, said she was opening students up to the world by bringing in Jesse McClain, Holocaust education specialist from the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, this afternoon.
McClain has taught more than 4,000 students about the Holocaust.
“I just wanted to help bring in as many experiences as possible,” Mickey said.
Students are studying ethnicities in teacher Angela Dooley’s English Language Arts class, and read “Night,” Elie Wiesel’s book about his life as a teenager in a Nazi concentration camp.
That’s not all the class learned, though.
Dooley said students took time to learn about Chinese internment camps, slavery in several countries and the national conversation government leaders had about repeating internment camps after Sept. 11.
McClain’s talk to the students centered upon episodes of genocide now happening worldwide.
