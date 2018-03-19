Boil-water alert issued for portions of Hubbard

HUBBARD — There is a precautionary water boil advisory after repairs were made to the water main located in the Elmwood Drive and Moore Street area.

City officials said there is nothing wrong with the water, but they have to issue an advisory until their tests confirm the water is safe.

Residents living on Elmwood Drive from Ruth Drive to Gary Drive and on Moore Street from Elmwood Drive to Elizabeth Street are advised to boil their drinking water for three to five minutes.