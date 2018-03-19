Agenda Tuesday

Boardman Civil Service Commission, 8:30 a.m., 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, 6 p.m., special meeting, Trumbull County Engineers Office, 650 N. River Road NW, Warren.

Columbiana County Educational Service Center, 4:30 p.m., 38720 Saltwell Road, Lisbon.

Crestview Local school board, 4 p.m., buildings and grounds committee, conference room, high school, 44100 Crestview Road, suite A, Columbiana.

Jackson Township trustees, 6 p.m., 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Land Bank, 1 p.m., county commissioners hearing room, fifth floor, county administration building, 160 High St. NW, Warren.

Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 9 a.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, commissioners’ hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10:30 a.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Milton Township trustees, 7 p.m., town hall, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Niles Public Records Commission, 3:30 p.m., conference room A, city building, 34 W. State St.

Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., caucus and regular meeting, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 9:30 a.m., ASAP Opiate Task Force, conference room A, first floor, TMHA, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 1:30 p.m., suicide prevention coalition, board conference room, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 4:30 p.m., board of directors, conference room A, first floor, TMHA, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., Warren G. Harding High School library, 860 Elm Road NE.

Youngstown Human Relations Commission, 10 a.m., council caucus room, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

