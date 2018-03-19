12-year-old faces felony charges for threatening Boardman school

BOARDMAN

A 12-year-old Glenwood Junior High School student was arrested on felony charges related to threats against the school, according to a police report.

A school resource officer was notified of the threat Friday morning, according to the report. A student reported hearing people talking on the bus about another student’s threat to “shoot up the school.”

The school resource officer, principal and a guidance counselor interviewed several students who told them the student in question posted threatening messages in a group chat on the app Instagram, and posted a photo of a gun and a photo referencing Nikolas Cruz, the teenager alleged to have killed 17 people at a Florida high school Feb. 14.

The student was arrested Friday on felony charges of inducing panic and tampering with evidence, police said.

