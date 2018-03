YouTube tries to crack down on conspiracy videos

NEW YORK

YouTube says it's cracking down on conspiracy videos, though it's scant on the details.

Conspiracy videos abound on YouTube, whether it's about the Earth being flat or school shootings being staged. YouTube, its parent Google, Facebook and Twitter are all facing challenges with the spread of misinformation, propaganda and fake news.

The company said the move is part of a broader initiative at YouTube to crack down on misinformation, but did not give details on what else is in the works.

Staff/wire reports