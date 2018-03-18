BUSINESS DIGEST

YBI lunch

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Business Incubator will have a “Bring Your Lunch & Learn” event on registrations and certifications from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 27 at the Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corp., 4319 Belmont Ave.

To register for the free event go to: http://ybi.org/event-calendar/.

Chamber event

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a “Schedule Your Championship” event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. April 11 at Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.

Tim Dixon is the speaker. He is an elite performance coach, a best-selling author and trainer. This program will teach how to identify and gain clarity of a vision.

The cost to attend is $25 for chamber members; $40 for nonmembers.

Register at: http://www.regionalchamber.com/events.

Rare coins shop

NILES

Shaffer Rare Coins, 6261 Youngstown-Warren Road, Suite 220, will open April 2.

The business buys and sells coins, currency, bullion and precious metals.

The business is where Dave’s Coins Stamps and Collectables stood. Joshua Shaffer, owner and a Youngstown State University graduate, frequented Dave’s before he started his own business.

OSHA update

GIRARD

The Mahoning Valley Safety Council will have an Occupational Safety and Health Administration update from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18 at the MetroPlex, 1620 Motor Inn Drive.

Julie Weis, an OSHA compliance assistance specialist, will provide the annual OHSA update.

Attendees will learn what the top 10 most cited OSHA violations are; learn the importance of developing and implementing a safety and health-management system; and get information about current OSHA initiatives and updates on newer standards, including silica and record keeping.

The cost is $25 for members; $55 for nonmembers.

Register at: http://www.regionalchamber.com/events.

Chamber connection

SALEM

The Salem Area Chamber will have a “Chamber Connection” monthly networking event from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. March 29 at the chamber office, 713 E. State St.

Susan Myers from Crabb Insurance Agency will give a short presentation on “Facebook Marketing-Opening Your Tool Box.”

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are required. RSVP to the chamber at info@salemohiochamber.org or call 330-337-3473.

Retail sales

WASHINGTON

February retail sales increased 0.3 percent seasonally adjusted from January and 4.4 percent year over year as the economy continued to grow, the National Retail Federation said. The numbers exclude automobiles, gasoline stations and restaurants.

YouTube tries to crack down on conspiracy videos

NEW YORK

YouTube says it’s cracking down on conspiracy videos, though it’s scant on the details.

Conspiracy videos abound on YouTube, whether it’s about the Earth being flat or school shootings being staged. YouTube, its parent Google, Facebook and Twitter are all facing challenges with the spread of misinformation, propaganda and fake news.

The company said the move is part of a broader initiative at YouTube to crack down on misinformation, but did not give details on what else is in the works.

Staff/wire reports