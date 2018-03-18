Submit info for Holy Week, Easter

The Vindicator will run a listing of area services open to the public in observance of Palm Sunday, next Sunday; Holy Thursday, March 29; Good Friday, March 30; Holy Saturday, March 31; and Easter, April 1.

The deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. Wednesday. Publication will be Saturday. Information should include the denomination and name of the church, address, city or suburb, the day, time, type of service, your name and a phone number for verification. Send the information by email to religion@vindy.com, mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712.

Vital records office

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Walk-in service at the New Castle Division of Vital Records will be restored Monday at a new location, 105 Nesbit Road.

The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and residents can get birth and death certificates the same day if they make the request by 11:30 a.m.