Shooting outside Ohio mall injures 1
Associated Press
BEACHWOOD
The police chief in a Cleveland suburb where a shooting prompted the lockdown of a popular shopping mall says a suspect is in custody and a victim is hospitalized in stable condition.
Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba said the shooting occurred outside Beachwood Place shopping mall about 3 p.m. Saturday. Haba said it appears the suspect and victim knew each other.
The mall remained on lockdown nearly three hours after the shooting. Haba said he wasn’t sure whether the mall would reopen Saturday evening.
Beachwood is about 60 miles northwest of Youngstown. A spokeswoman for the mall’s owner, Chicago-based GGP Inc., referred questions to police.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 17, 2018 6:03 p.m.
Shooting prompts lockdown at suburban Cleveland mall
- December 27, 2016 midnight
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd after fight at Ohio mall
- January 8, 2017 midnight
Youth restrictions begin at mall in wake of melee
- January 23, 2017 midnight
1 dead, many hurt in shooting at mall
- January 22, 2017 7:31 p.m.
At least one dead in shopping-mall shooting in San Antonio
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.