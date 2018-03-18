Science Behind Pixar exhibit to open in Chicago

CHICAGO

Discover the science and technology behind “Toy Story,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Finding Nemo,” and more timeless Pixar films with The Science Behind Pixar, opening at the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, on May 24. The interactive exhibition showcases the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts used by the artists and computer scientists who help bring Pixar’s award-winning films to the big screen.

Guests of all ages can experience the filmmaking process through hands-on activities inspired by some of Pixar’s most treasured films.

The Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, offers world-class and uniquely interactive experiences that inspire inventive genius and foster curiosity. From groundbreaking and award-winning exhibits, to hands-on opportunities that make you the scientist, a visit to MSI is where fun and learning mix. Through its Welcome to Science Initiative, the Museum offers a variety of student, teacher and family programs that make a difference in communities and contribute to MSI’s larger vision: to inspire and motivate children to achieve their full potential in science, technology, medicine and engineering.

MSI is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Extended hours until 5:30 p.m. are offered during peak periods. For information, visit msichicago.org or call 773-684-1414.

Lake Erie Canopy Tours to open for weekends in May

GENEVA-ON-THE LAKE

Lake Erie Canopy Tours will open May 4 with a weekend-only schedule through May 20 for a season of zipline and challenge course thrills. Beginning May 25, the aerial attraction will remain open daily through Oct. 31(weather permitting).

Lake Erie Canopy Tours is located adjacent to The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, spanning 25 acres of Geneva State Park. The attraction offers three ways to enjoy thrills – Zipline Canopy Tour with great views of Lake Erie and the park; Adult Adventure Challenge Course; and Kids Adventure Challenge Course, featuring the Landlubber’s Loop.

“The opening of Lake Erie Canopy Tours late last summer was met with rave reviews from riders of all ages,” said Eric Frantz, general manager, The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake. “The addition of Northeast Ohio’s newest aerial adventure park provides visitors with another great reason to visit The Lodge and the many other area lakeside attractions that are making Geneva-on-the-Lake one of the most popular destinations on the shores of Lake Erie.”

Major art collection donated to Dresden museums

BERLIN

Dresden’s public museums are receiving a major gift in the form of one of the world’s most important private art collections, which includes works by American artists Nancy Spero, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol.

The Dresden State Art Collections said that the Erika and Rolf Hoffmann collection comprising some 1,200 paintings, photographs, sculptures and other works is being donated to its museums.

The Hoffmanns began collecting art in the 1960s, focusing on works in which artistic rules are broken.

Rolf Hoffmann died in 2001, after which his widow Erika extended her interest to Eastern Europe.

The collection, currently housed in Berlin, will be moved to Dresden over the coming five years.

Staff/wire reports

