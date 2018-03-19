Retail sales

March 18, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

WASHINGTON

February retail sales increased 0.3 percent seasonally adjusted from January and 4.4 percent year over year as the economy continued to grow, the National Retail Federation said. The numbers exclude automobiles, gasoline stations and restaurants.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900