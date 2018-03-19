Retail sales
WASHINGTON
February retail sales increased 0.3 percent seasonally adjusted from January and 4.4 percent year over year as the economy continued to grow, the National Retail Federation said. The numbers exclude automobiles, gasoline stations and restaurants.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 15, 2016 10:33 a.m.
US retail sales slump 0.3 percent, ending 4 months of gains
- March 15, 2018 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST || Feb. retail sales slip
- October 14, 2017 midnight
US retail sales surge – most in more than 2 years
- October 3, 2017 11:23 a.m.
Retail group expects holiday sales to rise 3.6 to 4 percent
- December 14, 2017 10:41 a.m.
US retail sales jump in November on strong holiday sales
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.