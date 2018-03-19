Rare coins shop

March 18, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

NILES

Shaffer Rare Coins, 6261 Youngstown-Warren Road, Suite 220, will open April 2.

The business buys and sells coins, currency, bullion and precious metals.

The business is where Dave's Coins Stamps and Collectables stood. Joshua Shaffer, owner and a Youngstown State University graduate, frequented Dave's before he started his own business.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900