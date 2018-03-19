Rare coins shop
NILES
Shaffer Rare Coins, 6261 Youngstown-Warren Road, Suite 220, will open April 2.
The business buys and sells coins, currency, bullion and precious metals.
The business is where Dave's Coins Stamps and Collectables stood. Joshua Shaffer, owner and a Youngstown State University graduate, frequented Dave's before he started his own business.
