OSHA update

GIRARD

The Mahoning Valley Safety Council will have an Occupational Safety and Health Administration update from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18 at the MetroPlex, 1620 Motor Inn Drive.

Julie Weis, an OSHA compliance assistance specialist, will provide the annual OHSA update.

Attendees will learn what the top 10 most cited OSHA violations are; learn the importance of developing and implementing a safety and health-management system; and get information about current OSHA initiatives and updates on newer standards, including silica and record keeping.

The cost is $25 for members; $55 for nonmembers.

Register at: http://www.regionalchamber.com/events.