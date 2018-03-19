Major art collection donated to Dresden museums

BERLIN

Dresden's public museums are receiving a major gift in the form of one of the world's most important private art collections, which includes works by American artists Nancy Spero, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol.

The Dresden State Art Collections said that the Erika and Rolf Hoffmann collection comprising some 1,200 paintings, photographs, sculptures and other works is being donated to its museums.

The Hoffmanns began collecting art in the 1960s, focusing on works in which artistic rules are broken.

Rolf Hoffmann died in 2001, after which his widow Erika extended her interest to Eastern Europe.

The collection, currently housed in Berlin, will be moved to Dresden over the coming five years.

Staff/wire reports

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.