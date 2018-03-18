LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS

BANKING

Home Savings announced the promotion of Ken Ballway to senior vice president, deputy chief credit officer.

Ballway joined Home Savings in 2013 as deputy chief credit officer. His responsibilities include approval and review for the Commercial Loan portfolio and supervising the Credit Department to ensure the accuracy and timely analysis of loan requests that comply with Home Savings loan policies.

TRANSPORTATION

Aim Services Co., a division of Aim Transportation Solutions, recently announced the promotion of Jason Olesh to the position of vice president.

Olesh was hired at Aim in March 1998 as a regional operations supervisor for Aim’s Integrated division. Olesh has filled many different roles over the two decades of his employment, which gives him a robust background for his new role.