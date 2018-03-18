Lawmakers quibble over details of $1.3T US spending bill

WASHINGTON

Top-level congressional talks on a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill are reaching a critical stage as negotiators confront immigration, abortion-related issues and a battle over a massive rail project that pits President Donald Trump against his most powerful Democratic adversary.

The bipartisan measure is loaded with political and policy victories for both sides. Republicans and Trump are winning a long-sought budget increase for the Pentagon while Democrats obtain funding for infrastructure, the opioid crisis and a wide swath of domestic programs.

The bill would implement last month’s big budget agreement, providing 10 percent increases for both the Pentagon and domestic agencies when compared with current levels. Coupled with last year’s tax-cut measure, it heralds the return of trillion-dollar budget deficits as soon as the budget year starting in October.

While most of the funding issues in the enormous measure have been sorted out, fights involving a number of policy “riders” – so named because they catch a ride on a difficult-to-stop spending bill – continued into the weekend. Among them are GOP-led efforts to add a plan to revive federal subsidies to help the poor cover out-of-pocket costs under President Barack Obama’s health law.

Trump has privately threatened to veto the whole package if a $900 million payment is made on the Hudson River Gateway Project, a priority of top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York.

Russia expels 23 UK envoys, blames others for spy poisoning

MOSCOW

Russia announced Saturday it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further retaliatory measures in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain.

Britain’s government said the move was expected, and that it doesn’t change their conviction that Russia was behind the poisoning of ex-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury. Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain will consider further retaliatory steps in the coming days alongside its allies.

The Russian Foreign Ministry ordered the 23 diplomats to leave within a week. It also said it is ordering the closure in Russia of the British Council, a government-backed organization for cultural and scientific cooperation, and is ending an agreement to reopen the British consulate in St. Petersburg.

The announcement followed Britain’s order last week for 23 Russian diplomats to leave the U.K. because Russia was not cooperating in the case of the Skripals, who were found March 4 poisoned by a nerve agent that British officials say was developed in Russia. They remain in critical condition, and a policeman who visited their home is in serious condition.

Britain’s foreign secretary accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of personally ordering the poisoning of the Skripals. Putin’s spokesman denounced the claim.

Michigan shipwreck hunters find schooner that sank in 1873

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich.

Michigan shipwreck hunters have found the remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1873 during a storm.

The Lizzie Throop was found in 280 feet of water along western Michigan’s coastline some 15 miles northwest of the city of South Haven, the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association announced last week.

The vessel set sail from Muskegon, Mich., on Oct. 16, 1873, on a lumber run to Chicago, but sank after it began leaking during a squall, Valerie van Heest, the shipwreck association’s director, told MLive.com. Two of its six crewmen died when the two-masted, 86-foot-long schooner went down.

“We realize now that the deck and the masts floated ashore with the survivors, while the hull went to the bottom,” van Heest told WZZM-TV.

Side scan sonar images show the sunken vessel on the lake bottom and other footage obtained by divers reveal the devastation the ship suffered when its deck separated from its hull, she said.

The Lizzie Throop was built in 1849 from wood milled at one of the Grand Haven area’s earliest sawmills and was owned by prominent city resident Nathan Throop. It was named after Caroline Elizabeth Throop, who died in 1869.

The ruins are the 10th shipwreck the association has found during its ongoing search for a passenger plane that crashed into Lake Michigan nearly 68 years ago. Northwest Orient Flight 2501 crashed June 23, 1950, killing all 58 aboard the DC-4 propliner.

Polish church leader criticizes priest wishing Francis death

WARSAW, Poland

Poland’s leading archbishop has deplored comments by a senior conservative priest who had wished Pope Francis a quick death if he does not open to “wisdom.”

Krakow Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski said Saturday he heard about the comments with “pain and regret” and has discussed them with Mgr. Edward Staniek, who said them in a Feb. 25 church speech in Krakow.

Krakow was the seat of Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, the late Pope St. John Paul II. Poland’s church remains attached to John Paul’s conservative stance, which differs from Francis’ inclusive message.

In his speech, Staniek said he was praying for wisdom for Francis and a “heart open to the Holy Spirit, and if he does not do that, for a quick passage to the House of the Father,” meaning death.

Advancing Syrian troops pile pressure on rebels in Ghouta

BEIRUT

Syrian troops captured a major rebel stronghold east of the capital Damascus on Saturday and took large parts of another, squeezing insurgents and forcing thousands to flee to regions controlled by the government.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Oways al-Shami of the Syrian Civil Defense said troops have taken Kafr Batna and large parts of nearby Saqba.

The capture of Kafr Batna and parts of nearby Saqba is another blow to opposition fighters who have lost more than 70 percent of the area known as eastern Ghouta since the President Bashar Assad’s forces began a crushing offensive under the cover of airstrikes Feb. 18. The violence left nearly 1,400 people dead, more than 5,000 wounded and forced tens of thousands to seek shelter in areas under government control.

The intensity of the shelling and airstrikes have made it almost impossible for ambulances to move and wounded people cannot reach clinics, said Hamza Hassan, a surgeon working at one of the hospitals in eastern Ghouta.

Associated Press