Lake Erie Canopy Tours to open for weekends in May

GENEVA-ON-THE LAKE

Lake Erie Canopy Tours will open May 4 with a weekend-only schedule through May 20 for a season of zipline and challenge course thrills. Beginning May 25, the aerial attraction will remain open daily through Oct. 31(weather permitting).

Lake Erie Canopy Tours is located adjacent to The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, spanning 25 acres of Geneva State Park. The attraction offers three ways to enjoy thrills – Zipline Canopy Tour with great views of Lake Erie and the park; Adult Adventure Challenge Course; and Kids Adventure Challenge Course, featuring the Landlubber’s Loop.

“The opening of Lake Erie Canopy Tours late last summer was met with rave reviews from riders of all ages,” said Eric Frantz, general manager, The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake. “The addition of Northeast Ohio’s newest aerial adventure park provides visitors with another great reason to visit The Lodge and the many other area lakeside attractions that are making Geneva-on-the-Lake one of the most popular destinations on the shores of Lake Erie.”