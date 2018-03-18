Fired federal prosecutor campaigns for Dettelbach in Ohio

March 18, 2018 at 4:39p.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara is in Ohio raising money for Democrat Steven Dettelbach, another former U.S. attorney who’s running for state attorney general.

Bharara was headlining Dettelbach fundraisers today in Columbus and Cleveland. It’s only his second round of political events since being fired by Republican President Donald Trump in March 2017.

The visit comes in a closely watched race nationally. Dettelbach is viewed as among Democrats’ best shots at claiming the attorney general’s office from Republicans. He faces GOP Auditor Dave Yost, a former county prosecutor.

Bharara and Dettelbach both fought high-profile public corruption cases against both parties as U.S. attorneys under President Barack Obama.

A spokesman for the Republican Attorney Generals Association said Bharara is among “high-profile liberal friends” Dettelbach made while working in Washington

