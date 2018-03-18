COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

columbiana county

NEW CASES

Manual Espasandin et al v. Roxanne Riggs et al, personal injury.

David Gamble, personal representative of estate of Janet Gamble, deceased, v. Valley Oaks Care Center et al, negligent care.

Jennifer Phillips et al v. Kimberly Davis et al, personal injury.

Synchrony Bank v. Terrie Conto, money.

Megan Bishop v. Bart Swigard et al, personal injury.

Compass Systems and Sales LLC v. Envelope 1 Inc. et al, money.

Capital One Bank v. Eugene Eastham, money.

Jeffrey Palusak et al v. Brian Zagotti, personal injury.

Ally Bank v. Jarrod Craft, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Mary Komer, money.

Richard Blankenship v. James Davison, personal injury.

docket

Capital One Bank v. Marilynn Johnson, judgment for plaintiff.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Daniel Burpo, judgment for plaintiff.

NCO Portfolio Management v. Lisa Huffman, judgment for plaintiff.

Farmers National Bank v. Tammy Blake, judgment for plaintiff.

Unifund CCR Partners Assignee of Palisades Collection LLC v. Dorene White, judgment for plaintiff.

divorces asked

Tracy Gist, 967 7th Ave., East Liverpool, v. William Gist, 3144 Weir Ave., Weirton W.Va.

Antonio Papale, 315 E. Sixth St., Salem, v. Krista Papale, 1133 Prospect St., Salem.

Jessica Bates, 4264 Unity Line Road, New Waterford, v. Shane Bates, of same.

Michael Parker, of 1168 Westville Lake Road, Beloit v. Kimberly Parker, of 240 S. 15th St., Sebring.

divorces granted

Cheryl Rakestraw v. Nicholas Rakestraw.

Thad Sonagere v. Courtney Sonagere.

Shane Beavers v. Jennifer Beavers.

James Hale v. Lori Hale.

Phyllis Boucher v. James Boucher.

Susan Minto v. Christopher Minto.

William Ogle v. Natalie Coles.

Kelly Corey v. Earl Corey.

Louis McPherson v. Heather Havens.

Karie Struble v. Fred Struble.

dissolutions asked

Mary Kennedy, 1908 Monroe Ave., Salem, and Creston Kennedy, of same.

Ashley Gilbert, 679 Ohio Ave., Salem, and George Gilbert, 133 W. Clark St., East Palestine.

Melanie Davis, 1402 Opal Drive, Wellsville, and Paul Davis, 911 W. Eighth St., East Liverpool.

dissolutions granted

Jodi Burbick and Thomas Burbick.

Michelle Grove and Larry Grove.

Lisa Bloor and David Bloor.

Vickie Hume and Scott Hume.

Joshua Ford and Nicole Ford.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

US Bank NA v. Marcus L. Craig et al, foreclosure.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Scarlett Sinn, default.

Scrap Metal Services LLC v. Warren Steel Holdings LLC, dismissed.

Deneen Bumbico v. Monte Hauser, dismissed.

Rebecca Baldelli v. Sarah Morrison, Admin., dismissed.

Laiyah Pappa-Minor et al v. Rebecca Grossman, dismissed.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC v. Shermannetta Anderson et al, dismissed.

Amanda M. Deitz v. Timothy D. Jackson Sr., dismissed.

Cheylyn Blair v. Michael Parish, dismissed.

Mickey J. Staul v. Tammie Girardi, dismissed.

Tammie Girardi v. Mickey J. Staul, dismissed.

State v. Alicia J. Beckwith, sentenced. (2)

State v. Kari Bee, sentenced.

State v. Ryan D. Drummond, sentenced.

State v. Robert Johnson, sentenced.

State v. Steven J. Mazzola, sentenced.

State v. Calvin L. Wilson, sentenced.

State v. Robert J. Johnson, sentenced.

State v. Juan D. Jordan, sentenced.

State v. Nicholas J. Roberts Jr., sentenced.

Williams Construction Inc. v. Frederick J. Schulte et al, settled.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. American Energy Associates Inc., settled.

Dennis E. Wiseman v. Regal Cinemas Inc. et al, settled.

Cheryl A. Clinton et al v. Walid Jaian, dismissed.

Delores Brazzle v. Trumbull County CSEA et al, dismissed.

AIM Leasing Company v. Merchant Market Group LLC et al, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Mark C. Bufwack et al, dismissed.

Audra Fredenburg v. Jackie Stout, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. IRA Services Trust Co., dismissed.

Megan Morgan v. Thomas Johnson, dismissed.

Jennifer Hvisc v. Brion Pfaff, dismissed.

Jennifer Hvisc v. Hillary Black Hvisc, dismissed.

Mary Schaffer, surviving spouse, v. Copperweld Steel Co. et al, dismissed.

State v. Ronndle Lightning, sentenced.

State v. Melissa A. Altenburg, sentenced.

State v. Jason E. Dibell, sentenced.

State v. Chalise M. Gibson-Canty, sentenced.

Dissolutions granted

Jeffrey W. McGlone and Joyce A. McGlone.

Derek Stull and Barbara Stull.

Ronald Lee Simpson Jr. and Patricia L. Simpson.

Randy T. Doughty and Katrina L. Chambers.

Jessica E. Robinson and Thomas C. Robinson.

Stanley J. Strickland Jr. and Ashley Strickland.

Danielle Jordan and Joshua J. Jordan.

Noelle Coggins and Andrew Coggins.

Kevin Schneider and Kimberly Schneider.

Brittney N. Manse and Michael Manse.

Divorces granted

Amber L. Stalnaker v. Matthew J. Stalnaker.

Melanie Wood v. Jason A. Wood.

Judy L. Barrows v. Paul Barrows.

Jamie N. Marich v. David J. Reiter.

Anthony P. Vigorito v. Veronica S. Vigorito.

Joseph Sekora v. Catherine J. Sekora.

Belinda Tiggett v. Marvin Tiggett Jr.

Robin Tolley v. John Tolley.

Julie M. Kirby v. Lenny C. Kirby.

Rose Baker v. John Baker.

Colby L. Cox v. James Cline.

Domestic cases dismissed

Joanne M. Sortini v. Joshua T. Wood.

Khristina A. Dilallo v. Joseph C. Dilallo.

Tonya Pickens v. Nate Crew.

Judith Ghizzoni v. David J. Ghizzoni.

Harriett J. Gandee v. Randy W. Pence.

Sydney Ward v. Joseph Burke.

Melissa J. Busefink v. Kevin P. Busefink.

MAHONING county

docket

Discover Bank v. Regina L. Washington, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Andy J. Lemasters et al, order of magistrate.

Samuel Jackson Jr. et al v. Sunoco Pipeline LP et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Jeremy A. Moore, default judgment.

Grange Property and Casualty Co. v. Ashley R. Leach, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Mary Ellen Wilson et al v. Kara N. Learn et al, order of magistrate.

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Lisa M. Patrick, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Stephon A. Grace, default judgment.

Edna J. Duley v. Krista Bainbridge, order of magistrate.

Edna J. Duley v. Antoinette Bainbridge, order of magistrate.

State v. William Sullivan, sentenced.

State v. Phillisa Patton, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Coleman A. Cooper, sentenced; judgment entered.

State v. Tonya Muldrow, sentenced.

State v. Javon M. Sutton-Elliot, sentenced.

State v. Jason Gibson, sentenced.

State v. Jacob DiCarlo, count 3 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Anthony J. Fossaceca, sentenced.

State v. Lindsey N. Martin, pleads guilty.

State v. Dorian Warner, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Kelley J. Harris, dismissed.

Eunicee R. Henricksen v. Robert J. Henricksen et al, order of magistrate.

AJ Amatore and Co. v. Angelica Sebastiani et al, order of magistrate.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae v. Laura J. Clark et al, default judgment.

Treadstone Properties LLC v. Erie Insurance et al, order of magistrate.

Tina Weimer v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, order of magistrate.

Steven A. Ciccone v. Corrections Corp. of America et al, order of magistrate.

Fifth Third Mortgage Co. v. Kristen M. Bower et al, dismissed.

Susan Richlak v. Briarfield Manor LLC, order of magistrate.

Frank Kotsol v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Chemical Bank v. David C. Gonda et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

J Bowers Construction Co. Inc. v. Youngstown First National Holdings LLC, settled and dismissed.

Hailey and Co. LLC v. Cincinnati Insurance Co., settled and dismissed.

Tiger Land Holdings LLC v. Ohio Land Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Kayleen McDowell v. Keith D. Goodman et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Erica L. Gay et al, order of magistrate.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Mary P. Gilmartin-Zena et al, order of amgistrate.

Susan L. Gaus et al v. Christopher W. Figinsky et al, settled and dismissed.

Flying Dragon Inc. v. Ohio Department of Commerce, order of magistrate.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-2 v. Michelle Rice-Motley et al, order of magistrate.

Frank Hill v. Alexandria Code, order of magistrate.

Citibank NA et al v. Franklin H. Rook Jr. et al, dismissed.

Anthony J. Renforth v. Staff Right Personnel Services LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Michel E. Leigh-Osborne et al, dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Debra A. Greene et al, order of magistrate.

Permier Real Estate Management LTD v. Hossein T. Montazeri et al, order of magistrate.

Iron Eagle Enterprises LLC v. Austin Master Services LLC, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Molly W. Polglase et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Rebekah S. Bean et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Zachary E. Wolfe et al, foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al v. Blaise A. Obritz et al, order of magistrate.

Discover Bank v. Jesse M. Griffin, order of magistrate.

Banner Supply Co. v. Benjamin Olinchy, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Virginia Rogers v. Lewis Shafer et al, judgment entered; forfeited.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Joseph D. Puglia et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. James D. Allanson, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Ohio Specialized Investments LTD v. Canfield Township Board of Zoning Appeals et al, order of magistrate.

Linda R. Brown v. Youngstown City Schools et al, order of magistrate.

Tracy L. Fitzgerald v. 4X4s Unlimited Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

David Vollmer v. Boardman Skilled Nursing LLC et al, order of magistrate.

John D. Bell et al v. 870 North Canfield Niles Road Inn LLC et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Channa N. Felger et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. John T. Hartman et al, dismissed.

Dawn Fender v. Stephanie Conley, dismissed.

Dawn Fender v. Kathy Middleton, dismissed.

Dawn Fender v. Brandy Reese, dismissed.

Dawn Fender v. Cassie Harsh, dismissed.

Sean Clark v. Crystal Piegowski-Cujas, dismissed.

Bobbie J. Russell v. Shannon Bennett, order of magistrate.

Jessica Harris v. Billie J. Marshall, dismissed.

Audrey Henshaw v. Kimberly Pavelto, dismissed.

David Rowbotham v. Shawn D. Harris, dismissed.

David Rowbotham v. Billie J. Marshall, dismissed.

James Grope v. Lee R. Campbell, order of magistrate.

Vincent R. Perry I v. David Rowbotham, order of magistrate.

Antoinette Anderson v. Hassan Merriweather, order of magistrate.