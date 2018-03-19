Chamber event
BOARDMAN
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a “Schedule Your Championship” event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. April 11 at Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.
Tim Dixon is the speaker. He is an elite performance coach, a best-selling author and trainer. This program will teach how to identify and gain clarity of a vision.
The cost to attend is $25 for chamber members; $40 for nonmembers.
Register at: http://www.regionalchamber.com/events.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 19, 2018 midnight
KSU to present performance
- February 25, 2018 midnight
Chamber program
- February 11, 2018 midnight
Chamber meeting
- February 18, 2018 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST || Lattes & Legislators
- August 13, 2017 8:42 a.m.
Salem Chamber will sponsor golf outing
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.