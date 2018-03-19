Chamber event

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a “Schedule Your Championship” event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. April 11 at Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.

Tim Dixon is the speaker. He is an elite performance coach, a best-selling author and trainer. This program will teach how to identify and gain clarity of a vision.

The cost to attend is $25 for chamber members; $40 for nonmembers.

Register at: http://www.regionalchamber.com/events.