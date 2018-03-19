Chamber connection
SALEM
The Salem Area Chamber will have a “Chamber Connection” monthly networking event from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. March 29 at the chamber office, 713 E. State St.
Susan Myers from Crabb Insurance Agency will give a short presentation on “Facebook Marketing-Opening Your Tool Box.”
There is no cost to attend, but reservations are required. RSVP to the chamber at info@salemohiochamber.org or call 330-337-3473.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 13, 2017 8:42 a.m.
Salem Chamber will sponsor golf outing
- September 4, 2016 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- June 18, 2017 12:03 a.m.
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- January 15, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- February 4, 2018 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.