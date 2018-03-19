SALEM

The Salem Area Chamber will have a “Chamber Connection” monthly networking event from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. March 29 at the chamber office, 713 E. State St.

Susan Myers from Crabb Insurance Agency will give a short presentation on “Facebook Marketing-Opening Your Tool Box.”

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are required. RSVP to the chamber at info@salemohiochamber.org or call 330-337-3473.