Books released for Women’s History Month

Two books have been released celebrating Women’s History Month in March – “She Caused a Riot” and “The Radium Girls.”

“She Caused a Riot” was written by Hannah Jewell, journalist, as she shares the epic adventures and dangerous exploits of 100 inspiring women who were too brave, too brilliant, too unconventional, too political, too poor and not ladylike enough to be recognized by shrivel-souled contemporaries.

“The Radium Girls,” penned by Kate Moore, chronicles the journey of the brave working-class women who fought back and won against the giant radium corporations after being knowingly sickened while working in their radium dial factories.

Staff report