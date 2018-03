Blood Drives

mONDAY

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, 1:30 to 7 p.m.

Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church St., 1:30 to 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St., Youngstown, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hunters Square Plaza, 8720 E. Market St., Howland, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Kent State University at Trumbull, 4314 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

HMS Manufacturing, 1500 Geoffrey Trail, Youngstown, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main St., New Middletown, noon to 6 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, 2 to 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.