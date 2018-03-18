ARMED FORCES

VETERANS

Council is seeking candidate nominations

AUSTINTOWN

The United Veterans Council of Greater Youngstown is seeking nominations for veteran, citizen and youth of the year who will be recognized at the organization’s 77th Anniversary Recognition and Awards Banquet on April 6 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center, 4500 Norquest Blvd.

To nominate a candidate, submit the individual’s name, contact information, military background and achievements or significant contributions performed for the community, veterans, or of a patriotic nature during 2017, and any veterans organization of which the nominee is a member so that it may also endorse the candidate.

Any veteran nominated is moved to that category even if submitted as citizen of the year. Information may be submitted via email to uvcofyo@outlook.com, by fax to 330-788-3979, or mailed to United Veterans Council, P.O. Box 55, Youngstown, OH 44501.

For information, contact Jennifer Baun, UVC Commander, at 314-803-8643.

Air Force theater plans screening of ‘Dunkirk’

DAYTON

There will be a special Air Force Museum Theatre screening of the 2017 historical action drama “Dunkirk” next Sunday at 4 p.m. The screening of “Dunkirk” is part of the Air Force Museum Theatre’s Hollywood Film Series, which features new and classic Hollywood blockbusters on the fourth Sunday of every month. Cassano’s Pizza King is the series sponsor for 2018.

Tickets for the screenings are $5 per person. April’s film is “Inside Out,” and the film for May is “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” A limited number of full-year passes are available for $30 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at www.afmuseum.com/attractions/upcoming-events, at the Air Force Museum Theatre Box Office, or by calling 937-656-4629.

NATIONAL GUARD

Takes command of 38th

COLUMBUS

Ohio Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Gordon L. Ellis recently took command of the 38th Infantry Division, headquartered in Indianapolis. The 38th consists of more than 8,000 National Guard Soldiers from Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee and Delaware.

Ellis officially took command from Maj. Gen. David C. Wood, who has led the 38th, known as the Cyclone Division, since October 2014.

Ellis came to the 38th Infantry Division headquarters in December 2014, where he’s served as the deputy commanding general for sustainment. He served as the unit’s deputy commander during its deployment to Iraq and Kuwait in 2008 and Afghanistan in 2011. His civilian occupation is as sheriff of Brown County, which is about 50 miles east of Cincinnati.

280 soldiers return home

COLUMBUS

The Ohio National Guard recently welcomed home about 280 soldiers from the 371st Sustainment Brigade, headquartered in Springfield, Ohio, after nearly a year’s deployment in support of operations in Southwest Asia.

DEPLOYED

Alliance native on Naval Air Station Fallon

Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Dragan-Gosselin, a 2014 Marlington High School graduate and Alliance native, is an aviation warfare systems operator working with the Naval Air Station Fallon Search and Rescue stationed aboard Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev.

As a Navy aviation warfare systems operator, Dragan-Gosselin is responsible for providing high-altitude technical search and rescue capabilities for Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center, NAS Fallon and the surrounding area as well as specialized water rescue.

BASIC TRAINING GRADS

Air Force: Reserve Airman 1st Class Michael A. Tatar, 2016 graduate of Summerville High School, Summerville, S.C., son of David Tatar of Summerville and Jennifer Brown of Port Wentworth, Ga., and grandson of Karin Tatar of Struthers; Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Constantine J. Denas, 2017 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, Campbell, is the son of Steve and Zoe Denas of Campbell.

