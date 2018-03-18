Agenda Monday
Agenda Monday
Brookfield Township trustees, 3:30 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Coitsville Township trustees, 8 a.m., work study, followed by 10 a.m. records commission meeting, town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.
Liberty Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., caucus, followed by 7 p.m. meeting, administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 6 p.m., Leonard Kirtz School, 4801 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.
Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 4:30 p.m., MCCTC, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., ways and means committee, second floor, Children Services Board Building, 222 W. Federal St., Suite 201, Youngstown.
Mahoning Unlimited Classroom board of directors, 1 p.m., classroom A, Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Suite 519, Boardman.
McDonald Village Council, 10:30 a.m., service committee, old tax office, first floor, municipal building, 451 Ohio Ave.
Poland school board, 6 p.m., township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.
Salem school board, 6:15 p.m., special meeting; 7 p.m., regular meeting, high school, 1226 E. State St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 24, 2017 midnight
Agenda Monday
- January 15, 2018 midnight
Agenda Tuesday
- June 11, 2017 midnight
Agenda Monday
- January 8, 2017 midnight
Agenda Monday
- April 30, 2017 midnight
Agenda Monday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.