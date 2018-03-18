Agenda Monday

Brookfield Township trustees, 3:30 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Coitsville Township trustees, 8 a.m., work study, followed by 10 a.m. records commission meeting, town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Liberty Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., caucus, followed by 7 p.m. meeting, administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 6 p.m., Leonard Kirtz School, 4801 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 4:30 p.m., MCCTC, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., ways and means committee, second floor, Children Services Board Building, 222 W. Federal St., Suite 201, Youngstown.

Mahoning Unlimited Classroom board of directors, 1 p.m., classroom A, Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Suite 519, Boardman.

McDonald Village Council, 10:30 a.m., service committee, old tax office, first floor, municipal building, 451 Ohio Ave.

Poland school board, 6 p.m., township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Salem school board, 6:15 p.m., special meeting; 7 p.m., regular meeting, high school, 1226 E. State St.

