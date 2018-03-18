26 year-old killed in Lawrence County car crash

Staff report

NEW CASTLE, PA.

A Hickory Township man was killed after he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving late Saturday when it went off Harlansburg Road and hit an embankment. That caused the vehicle to become airborne, and it crashed into a tree and continued through the air until hitting the ground and overturning multiple times.

The driver, Jon E. Campbell, 26, of Lawrence County, was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash occurred at 11:55 p.m. Saturday. Campbell was not wearing a seat belt. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash, reported troopers from Troop D of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Campbell also crashed into a residence in the 1700 block of Harlansburg, but no injuries to occupants were reported.