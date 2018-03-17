Water boil alert lifted in Brookfield

March 17, 2018 at 4:44p.m.

BROOKFIELD

The boil tap water advisory issued Thursday to Trumbull County Southeast Public Water System customers in Brookfield Township is lifted.

The customers affected by the advisory are on state Route 7 north of Warren-Sharon Road, including Richard Drive, David Lane and Wyngate Manor Mobile Park.

