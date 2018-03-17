Submit information for Holy Week, Easter

The Vindicator will run a listing of area services that are open to the public in observance of Palm Sunday, March 25; Holy Thursday, March 29; Good Friday, March 30; Holy Saturday, March 31; and Easter, April 1.

The deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. Wednesday. Publication will be next Saturday.

Information should include the denomination and name of the church, address, city or suburb, the day, time, type of service, your name and a phone number for verification.

Send the information by email to religion@vindy.com, mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or fax to 330-747-6712.

Pretrial hearing delayed

YOUNGSTOWN

A Friday pretrial hearing for downtown property developer Dominic Marchionda and his affiliated businesses on 105 criminal counts was postponed until April 3.

Marchionda of Poland has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, money laundering, aggravated theft, tampering with records, telecommunications fraud and receiving stolen property.

The Oct. 2, 2017, indictment accused him of a Ponzi scheme “to funnel government money” to himself through the businesses “to live his lavish lifestyle and enrich himself.”

Bond set after scuffle

WARREN

Bond of $7,500 was set Friday in Warren Municipal Court and a not-guilty plea was entered for Daquan R. Owens, 18, of Oak Street Southwest to felony assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in a Tuesday scuffle with deputies in the Trumbull County Courthouse.

Owens, who remains in the Trumbull County jail, was escorted from the courtroom of Judge Andrew Logan of common pleas court around 9 a.m. for appearing to be sleeping in the courtroom while waiting for his case to be called.

Owens argued with deputies when he was removed and continued to argue in the hallway and refused to cooperate when deputies later attempted to take him into custody.

Surveillance video from the courthouse shows deputies taking him to the floor and taking him into custody after a lengthy struggle involving four and then six deputies.

Sentenced in robbery

YOUNGSTOWN

A 19-year-old Warren man will serve four years in prison for the armed robbery of an Austintown liquor store.

Kahmaree Bush, of Nevada Avenue, stole cash from the register of Raccoon Road Beer & Wine in September. Bush held the cashier at gunpoint while she emptied the register.

This week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, Visiting Judge Thomas J. Pokorny sentenced Bush to three years on a count of aggravated robbery with an additional year on a firearm specification.

Drug-case warrants

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit on Thursday served search warrants at two homes investigating drug activity.

About 5:45 p.m. at a home on South Bon Air Avenue on the West Side, officers found two digital scales, several pills and a bottle of fentanyl. Arrested on possession of drug charges was Michael C. Vasvari, 34, who lists the home as his address.

About 6:40 p.m., officers served a warrant at a home in the 300 block of Breaden Street on the South Side. There they found a box of shotgun shells, suspected crack cocaine and $821 cash. David Johnson, 33, who lists the home as his address, was arrested.

Man shot in arm at club

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a 31-year-old man was wounded in the arm early Friday in the parking lot of a North Side nightclub.

Officers were called about 2:25 a.m. for shots fired in the parking lot of Club Vortex, 221 Belmont Ave., and learned a man there was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital by someone he called “a hero in a green Dodge Charger” and had a bullet wound in the arm.

The man told police a fight broke out inside the club and then continued outside, where someone fired a gun in the air.

Hospital personnel recovered a spent bullet from the man’s arm for police.

Work on Route 164

NORTH LIMA

State Route 164 from Interstate 680 to just south of the Interstate 76 in Beaver Township will be reduced to one lane of traffic until further notice.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will perform drainage repairs and construct temporary pavement.

I-680 under state Route 164 also will have various daily lane restrictions for drainage work and shoulder widening.

Free tax preparation

GIRARD

Members of the Trumbull County Partnership for Financial Empowerment have joined with the Emmanuel Community Care Center to offer free tax preparation by trained tax preparers from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at Emmanuel Community Care Center, 2 N. Main St.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-in filers may be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis after those with appointments. This opportunity is available for filers under age 59 and for those whose annual income is $54,000 or below.

Filers must bring a valid photo ID, Social Security cards for themselves and all dependents, a copy of 2017’s federal and state returns, bank account information, all wage and earning forms, interest and dividend statements, Affordable Health Care statements and any other tax-related forms.

Easter egg hunt set

BOARDMAN

The Walnut Grove is hosting an all-inclusive Easter egg hunt at Rulli Bros., 8025 South Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Children of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate in the free event.

Email omcculloughWG@gmail.com to register. Include name, phone number, email and any accommodations.

The outdoor egg hunt begins at 2 p.m., and the indoor adapted egg hunt will follow at 3. The event will have live bunnies, the Easter Bunny and an exchange table for children with food allergies.

Donations of candy, plastic eggs and nonfood items are welcome and can be dropped off at Rulli Bros. Email missdanasdiamonds2004@gmail.com with questions.