Submit info to The Vindicator for Holy Week, Easter
The Vindicator will run a listing of area services that are open to the public in observance of Palm Sunday, March 25; Holy Thursday, March 29; Good Friday, March 30; Holy Saturday, March 31; and Easter, April 1.
The deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. Wednesday. Publication will be next Saturday.
Information should include the denomination and name of the church, address, city or suburb, the day, time, type of service, your name and a phone number for verification.
Send the information by email to religion@vindy.com, mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712.
