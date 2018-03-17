Student suspended for staying in class during walkouts

HILLIARD, Ohio

An Ohio high-school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study hall.

Hilliard senior Jacob Shoemaker says school isn’t the place for politics, and he wasn’t taking sides.

The district says some students participated Wednesday in a nonpolitical memorial for Florida school shooting victims, and the alternative let nonparticipating students remain supervised. Shoemaker’s citation for not following instructions was shared online, prompting a flood of messages to his father.

Spare killer, urges Ohio Parole Board

COLUMBUS

A condemned killer set for execution next month should be spared after questions raised about discrepancies in the case and the fairness of the trial, the Ohio Parole Board ruled Friday.

The board recommended 6-4 in favor of clemency for death-row inmate William Montgomery, who is scheduled to die April 11 for the 1986 shooting of Debra Ogle during a robbery in the Toledo area. Republican Gov. John Kasich has the final say.

The board concluded commutation of Montgomery’s sentence to life without the possibility of parole is warranted.

Police: Missing teen, man went to Mexico

ALLENTOWN, Pa.

Police say a missing Pennsylvania teenager traveled to Mexico with a 45-year-old man, and they encouraged her Friday to return home to her family.

Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly bought one-way tickets from Philadelphia to Dallas and then headed to Cancun, Allentown police said. They believe Yu went willingly.

Yu’s family said the two met at church years ago, and the 16-year-old girl is friends with one of Esterly’s daughters.

Esterly’s wife, Stacy Esterly, said through her lawyer that she and her husband have been fighting constantly since the summer about his relationship with Yu, according to The Morning Call of Allentown.

Veteran Democrat congresswoman dies

WASHINGTON

Veteran U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter, a Kentucky blacksmith’s daughter who chaired one of Congress’ most important committees, died Friday at a Washington hospital where she was being treated after falling in her home, her top aide said. She was 88.

The New York Democrat died at George Washington University Hospital a week after a fall in which she suffered a concussion, said Liam Fitzsimmons, her chief of staff.

Slaughter was the first woman to chair the House Rules Committee and was her party’s top member on the panel when she died.

Slaughter was serving her 16th term in the House, and her 31 years in the chamber made her its third longest-serving woman, according to the official House website.

Pentagon: All died in helicopter crash

BAGHDAD

All seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed, the Pentagon said Friday in a written statement.

The aircraft crashed in western Iraq a day earlier, said the officials, who insisted on speaking anonymously to release details of the crash before they were made public.

The crash did not appear to be the result of enemy activity and is under investigation, the Pentagon said.

Associated Press