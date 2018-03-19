Spare killer, urges Ohio Parole Board

COLUMBUS

A condemned killer set for execution next month should be spared after questions raised about discrepancies in the case and the fairness of the trial, the Ohio Parole Board ruled Friday.

The board recommended 6-4 in favor of clemency for death-row inmate William Montgomery, who is scheduled to die April 11 for the 1986 shooting of Debra Ogle during a robbery in the Toledo area. Republican Gov. John Kasich has the final say.

The board concluded commutation of Montgomery’s sentence to life without the possibility of parole is warranted.