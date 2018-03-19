Police: Missing teen, man went to Mexico

ALLENTOWN, PA.

Police say a missing Pennsylvania teenager traveled to Mexico with a 45-year-old man, and they encouraged her Friday to return home to her family.

Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly bought one-way tickets from Philadelphia to Dallas and then headed to Cancun, Allentown police said. They believe Yu went willingly.

Yu’s family said the two met at church years ago, and the 16-year-old girl is friends with one of Esterly’s daughters.

Esterly’s wife, Stacy Esterly, said through her lawyer that she and her husband have been fighting constantly since the summer about his relationship with Yu, according to The Morning Call of Allentown.