Pentagon: All died in helicopter crash
BAGHDAD
All seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed, the Pentagon said Friday in a written statement.
The aircraft crashed in western Iraq a day earlier, said the officials, who insisted on speaking anonymously to release details of the crash before they were made public.
The crash did not appear to be the result of enemy activity and is under investigation, the Pentagon said.
Associated Press
