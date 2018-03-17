OVI checkpoint announced for tonight in Boardman

March 17, 2018 at 9:15p.m.

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will have a checkpoint from 10 tonight to 2 a.m. Sunday on Market Street at Hillman, along with weekend saturation patrols in various places in Mahoning County this weekend. The checkpoint, funded by federal dollars, aims to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900