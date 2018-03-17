OVI checkpoint announced for tonight in Boardman
BOARDMAN
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will have a checkpoint from 10 tonight to 2 a.m. Sunday on Market Street at Hillman, along with weekend saturation patrols in various places in Mahoning County this weekend. The checkpoint, funded by federal dollars, aims to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
