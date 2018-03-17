Joe Maxx closes shop at current location

YOUNGSTOWN

The Joe Maxx Coffee shop in downtown Youngstown served its final brew at its current location at 47 E. Federal St. on Friday. The shop is moving to the Youngstown Business Incubator-owned Semple Building at 265 W. Federal St. Mike Avey, the owner of the company, said he intends to resume business operations in early April.

Joe Maxx Coffee opened downtown in 2011 and has since grown to include locations in Las Vegas, Denver and Englewood, Fla.

Job fair in Liberty

LIBERTY

Kelly Services, an employment agency in Liberty, will host a job fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Classic Optical, 3710 Belmont Ave.

The company is hiring general laborers with wages starting between $8.30 and $8.65 per hour. On-site applications will be accepted, so interested parties should bring two forms of identification. For information, call 330-965-7357.

Electric aggregation program in township

AUSTINTOWN

The township will begin a three-year electric aggregation program with FirstEnergy Solutions starting in May.

Austintown’s previous six-year program had rates that varied month by month, but FirstEnergy’s has a fixed rate of 5.13 cents per kilowatt hour.

According to a news release, residents and small businesses can expect a mailer from the township detailing the program. Residents can opt out of the program within 21 days of the first billing period.

People with questions about the program can call FirstEnergy Solutions at 866-636-3749.

Farmers National receives award

CANFIELD

Farmers National Banc Corp. of Canfield – the parent company of Farmers National Bank – was selected to receive the prestigious 2017 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup by Raymond James, a nationwide financial services institution.

Raymond James examined every exchange-traded bank in the country with assets between $500 million and $10 billion. Of the 272 banks that qualified, only 28 were selected for the award.

This is the sixth year for the award and the first year that Farmers has won.

Dairy Queens to help raise funds

Dairy Queen locations throughout the Mahoning Valley will offer a free, small ice-cream cone in celebration of the first day of spring Tuesday to raise awareness and funds for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Participating locations include Dairy Queens in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties with all proceeds benefiting Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley in Boardman.

In 2017, local Dairy Queen locations raised more than $39,000 for the hospital.

Staff reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1247.310.38

Aqua America, .71 33.980.51

Avalon Holdings,2.180.07

Chemical Bank, .2758.430.63

Community Health Sys.4.30 -0.25

Cortland Bancorp, .2824.000.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.350.10

First Energy, 1.44 33.970.29

Fifth/Third, .5233.810.24

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.000.00

FNB Corp., .4814.400.03

General Motors, 1.5237.990.14

General Electric, .9214.30-0.06

Huntington Bank, .28 16.120.18

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.520.04

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92115.820.58

Key Corp, .3421.050.14

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 29.000.20

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 183.213.13

PNC, 2.20160.722.85

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60157.340.74

Stoneridge 24.96-0.19

United Comm. Fin., .12 10.060.12

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.