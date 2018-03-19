Job fair in Liberty

LIBERTY

Kelly Services, an employment agency in Liberty, will host a job fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Classic Optical, 3710 Belmont Ave.

The company is hiring general laborers with wages starting between $8.30 and $8.65 per hour. On-site applications will be accepted, so interested parties should bring two forms of identification. For information, call 330-965-7357.