Job fair in Liberty
LIBERTY
Kelly Services, an employment agency in Liberty, will host a job fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Classic Optical, 3710 Belmont Ave.
The company is hiring general laborers with wages starting between $8.30 and $8.65 per hour. On-site applications will be accepted, so interested parties should bring two forms of identification. For information, call 330-965-7357.
