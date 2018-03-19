Farmers National receives award

March 17, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

CANFIELD

Farmers National Banc Corp. of Canfield – the parent company of Farmers National Bank – was selected to receive the prestigious 2017 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup by Raymond James, a nationwide financial services institution.

Raymond James examined every exchange-traded bank in the country with assets between $500 million and $10 billion. Of the 272 banks that qualified, only 28 were selected for the award.

This is the sixth year for the award and the first year that Farmers has won.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900