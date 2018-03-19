Farmers National receives award

CANFIELD

Farmers National Banc Corp. of Canfield – the parent company of Farmers National Bank – was selected to receive the prestigious 2017 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup by Raymond James, a nationwide financial services institution.

Raymond James examined every exchange-traded bank in the country with assets between $500 million and $10 billion. Of the 272 banks that qualified, only 28 were selected for the award.

This is the sixth year for the award and the first year that Farmers has won.