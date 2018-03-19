Electric aggregation program in township
AUSTINTOWN
The township will begin a three-year electric aggregation program with FirstEnergy Solutions starting in May.
Austintown's previous six-year program had rates that varied month by month, but FirstEnergy's has a fixed rate of 5.13 cents per kilowatt hour.
According to a news release, residents and small businesses can expect a mailer from the township detailing the program. Residents can opt out of the program within 21 days of the first billing period.
People with questions about the program can call FirstEnergy Solutions at 866-636-3749.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 13, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Poland Township officials honor two longtime public servants
- November 10, 2017 midnight
PUCO meets with residents at Austintown library
- November 10, 2016 midnight
FirstEnergy to exit competitive electricity business
- August 17, 2017 1:51 p.m.
Ohio utilities board signs off on FirstEnergy rate hike
- April 28, 2017 midnight
FirstEnergy reports first-quarter earnings
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.