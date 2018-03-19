Electric aggregation program in township

AUSTINTOWN

The township will begin a three-year electric aggregation program with FirstEnergy Solutions starting in May.

Austintown's previous six-year program had rates that varied month by month, but FirstEnergy's has a fixed rate of 5.13 cents per kilowatt hour.

According to a news release, residents and small businesses can expect a mailer from the township detailing the program. Residents can opt out of the program within 21 days of the first billing period.

People with questions about the program can call FirstEnergy Solutions at 866-636-3749.