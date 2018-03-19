Dairy Queens to help raise funds
Dairy Queen locations throughout the Mahoning Valley will offer a free, small ice-cream cone in celebration of the first day of spring Tuesday to raise awareness and funds for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Participating locations include Dairy Queens in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties with all proceeds benefiting Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley in Boardman.
In 2017, local Dairy Queen locations raised more than $39,000 for the hospital.
