COMING SUNDAY | A priceless ring rises from rubble of $1 million home

March 17, 2018 at 3:34p.m.

A Canfield family’s Montreale Drive home caught fire and burned to the ground Jan. 2. The family, with some help from Lewis Construction of Warren, spent three days sifting through fire debris and at the end of a third day, they found the wedding ring they’d been looking for, where the 6,600-square-foot, $1 million home once stood. Read this story on Sunday in The Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900