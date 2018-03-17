COMING SUNDAY | A priceless ring rises from rubble of $1 million home
A Canfield family’s Montreale Drive home caught fire and burned to the ground Jan. 2. The family, with some help from Lewis Construction of Warren, spent three days sifting through fire debris and at the end of a third day, they found the wedding ring they’d been looking for, where the 6,600-square-foot, $1 million home once stood. Read this story on Sunday in The Vindicator and Vindy.com
